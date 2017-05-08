We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, May 8, 2017
Hailstorm hit Surallah town in South Cotabato 

Posted: 10:08 pm, May 8, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – A hailstorm hit the town of Surallah in South Cotabato province in Mindanao where weather conditions remains unpredictable even during the summer.

Locals were amazed, other shocked as they watched pieces of ice fell from the sky. Some attributed the hailstorm as a sign from the gods and offered prayers, while looked up the clouds in awe for the “magical ice.”

June Cayho, of the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said it was the first time that they experienced such a “bizarre phenomenon.” But unknown to Cayho, there had been reports of hailstorm in the province in the past.

Hail is large, layered ice particles, often spherical in shape, which are produced by thunderstorms having strong, tilted updrafts. Hailstorms form within an unusually unstable air mass in which the temperature fall off with height is much greater than normal. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
