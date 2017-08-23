We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Headless body identified as missing journalist – BBC News 

Posted: 2:37 pm, August 23, 2017

A headless torso found in waters off Denmark has been identified as missing Swedish journalist Kim Wall, Danish police say.

There was a “DNA match between [the] torso and Kim Wall”, Copenhagen police said on Twitter.

Ms Wall was last seen alive on 10 August as she departed on a submarine trip with inventor Peter Madsen.

It sank hours after the search for Ms Wall began, and Mr Madsen was charged with negligent manslaughter.

He initially said he had dropped her off safely near Copenhagen, but has since said she died in an accident and that he had “buried” her at sea.

Danish police believe the 40-tonne submarine was deliberately sunk by Mr Madsen. He denies any wrongdoing.

Ms Wall, 30, was reported missing by her boyfriend after she failed to return after departing on the submarine.

The freelance journalist, who has written for The Guardian and The New York Times, had been researching a feature about Mr Madsen and his submarine, the Nautilus.

The missing vessel was located on 11 August, and Mr Madsen was rescued before it sank.

Mr Madsen’s lawyer, Betina Hald Engmark, said her client had not confessed to anything and was pleading not guilty.(BBC News)

