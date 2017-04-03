How my daughter died from a simple case of flu – CNN News 

By Sunday, she just seemed weak.

She was texting and watching TV, but she wasn’t eating good and she seemed lethargic. So I sent her to the clinic with her dad, with a little journal of her temperature readings, liquid intake and even her O2 sats.

I didn’t go with them because I wanted to clean her room and change her sheets. All nice and fresh for her, you know?

Terry sent me a picture of Shannon sitting in a wheelchair with a mask on, leaning her head on his shoulder.

That’s the last picture we have of her.

When they returned home, she walked in through the back door and said the visit to the doctor was a waste of time.

The doctor just said it was the flu and to “let it run its course.”

The doctor didn’t have a lot of time to spend with her, because the waiting room was packed with people who seemed to have the flu also. Her high school had something like 150 kids who were out of school with it.

Thirty-four hours later, Shannon came downstairs. When she went into the bathroom, she tapped on the shower curtain, so I helped her into the tub. By this time I was sweating with fear. I hadn’t helped her with a bath since she was little.

Something was horribly wrong.

When she leaned back in the tub and I saw her eyes, I knew she was dying.

I got behind her and lifted her out. I sat on the toilet with her sitting on my lap and she died.

There was nothing that could be done to save her.

Health care professionals — from ambulance EMTs to the mighty Mayo Clinic — couldn’t bring her back to me.

The flu destroyed her organs. She didn’t even know it.