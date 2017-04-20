We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, April 20, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » How North Korea gets its money – Fox News
  • Follow Us!

How North Korea gets its money – Fox News 

Posted: 4:12 pm, April 20, 2017 by Desk man

North Korea is a conundrum: seemingly barren and with Third World living conditions, yet it just held a grandiose military parade reminding the world that the country is locked and loaded.

As detached as North Korea appears to be from the rest of the globe, the country is maintaining a stream of revenue from somewhere to finance its impressive slew of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Where does that money come from? A myriad of places.

“North Korea has both an overt and covert economy through which it gains money,” said Bruce Klingner, a Heritage Foundation senior fellow who suggests North Korea’s money flow is very diverse.

“The overt economy is predominantly sales of natural resources,” he said. “The covert economy is harder to estimate, but consists of weapons sales, the counterfeiting of U.S. $100 bills . . . production and distribution of illegal narcotics, cigarettes and pharmaceuticals, including Viagra, insurance scams, money laundering, and cybercrime.”

According to Klingner, that laundry list of dubious activities extends to “skimming the wages of North Korean workers overseas” and North Korean diplomats “involved in illegal sales of wildlife, rhino horn and ivory.”

It is nearly impossible to have a dialogue about North Korea’s finances without mentioning China.

“Without China, North Korea would be in a state of collapse,” explained Nicholas Eberstadt, an American Enterprise Institute scholar and North Korea expert.

“China is the huge and dominant actor in exports and imports for North Korea. North Korea’s main activities include developing weapons of mass destruction so China supports that, of course.”

Along with illicit activities such as counterfeiting and drug sales, Eberstadt suggested another possible point of supply.

“Other things we don’t follow terribly well are overseas sources of wealth that belong to the Kim family stashed in Macau and other places,” he said.()

Link: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/04/19/how-north-korea-gets-its-money.html

1,524 total views, 1,524 views today

You may also like:

At least eight people shot dead in Burundi capital – Al Jazeera Sydney shooting: Arrests over Curtis Cheng Parramatta killing – BBC News Germany train crash: Several killed in Bavarian town of Bad Aibling – BBC News Ceasefire talk as 50,000 Syrians flee Aleppo fighting – Al Jazeera Air Force crew refueling plane saves pilot in emergency over ISIS territory – Fox News El Niño drought leaves millions hungry in southern Africa – CBS News Senate Republicans easing on blockade of Obama court pick? – Fox News Saudis warned against traveling to Lebanon – Arab News
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,,

Add a Comment