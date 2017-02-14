How US could stop a North Korean missile – CNN News 

And because it was launched from a missile site on North Korea’s west coast, it flew farther than any previous North Korean tests, about 300 miles before dropping into the Sea of Japan.

A South Korean lawmaker’s office said Tuesday the North Korean missile could have gone even farther.

“The missile was launched at 89 degrees, and if it were to be launched at normal angle, which is 45 degrees, it could fly over 2,000 kilometers (1,242 miles). This launch shows that North Korea’s missile technology is constantly progressing,” said a statement from the office of Lee Cheol-woo, who was briefed by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service.

US officials noted that the missile, the Pukguksong-2, used solid rocket fuel, making it harder to detect an imminent launch because it requires less fueling time on the launch pad.

But the Aegis system, which is in the arsenals of the US, Japan and South Korea, enables early detection of missile threats and provides the ability to track those missiles for interception later in their flights, according to Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor behind the system.