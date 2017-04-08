We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, April 9, 2017
Hydrogen cylinder explodes near house of presidential daughter in Davao City 

April 8, 2017

DAVAO CITY – A metal cylinder containing hydrogen gas exploded late Saturday near the house of Davao City Mayor Sarah Carpio in southern Philippines, but there were no reports of injuries, police said.

The mayor is the daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Police were investigating the explosion, but initial report suggests it was accidental and that the cylinder was being used in party balloon business by Astrochairs. The loud blast also triggered a panic among residents thinking a bomb had exploded in the neighborhood.

It was not immediately known whether the business establishment has a permit to operate and maintain hydrogen cylinders. The blast damaged the roof of the establishment and the wind shield of its truck. (Mindanao Examiner)

