IED blasts hit army patrol, military convoy in Philippines 

Posted: 8:59 pm, May 18, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Two army soldiers were wounded Thursday in a roadside bomb explosion blamed by the authorities to rebels in the restive province of Maguindanao and another attack on a convoy of military vehicles in nearby Sultan Kudarat province.

The soldiers were patrolling the village of Timbangan in Shariff Aguak town when the blast occurred and injured the soldiers who are members of the 40th Infantry Battalion, according to Captain Arvin Encinas, a spokesman for the 6th Infantry Division in Maguinanao.

He said the victims were rushed to hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

The second bombing targeted the convoy of Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 in Boledad village in Lebak town, but there were no reports of military casualties. No individual or group claimed responsibility for both attacks, but rebel groups are actively operating in the two provinces. (Rhoderick Beñez)

