Indonesians in Southern Philippines told to be vigilant

DAVAO CITY – The Indonesian Consulate General in Davao City in southern Philippines has warned its citizens to stay safe and be wary of the security situation in the region following the series of armed clashes between security forces and communist rebels.

In a statement posted on its website, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry advised its nationals not travel to conflict-prone areas in the southern Philippines. Indonesians staying in the Philippines have also been told to follow closely the latest developments on the security situation in the country.

“Following the development, every Indonesian is urged to be vigilant during the situation, as there is a possibility of conflict between the Philippine governments forces and CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army) in Mindanao,” it said, adding, Indonesians may call Police Commissioner Wahyu Candra Irawan at +63 917 551 9400 in the consulate general, or report to the nearest police stations.

Peace talks between the Philippines and the rebels collapsed last week after both sides failed to agree on the release of some 400 political detainees. (Mindanao Examiner)

