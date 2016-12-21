ISIS claims it inspired truck assault at market – CNN News 

Merkel visited the scene
of the attack, saying earlier it would be “especially disgusting” if anyone in the attack had been given asylum.
Dressed in black and making her first public comments about the incident late Tuesday morning, she called for unity in the country.
“I know that it would be especially hard to bear for us if it was to be confirmed that a person (who) committed this act … was given protection and asylum in Germany,” Merkel said.
“This is a very difficult day. I, like millions of people in Germany, am horrified and deeply sad about what happened yesterday in Berlin.”
Monday’s attack could cause further political upheaval for Merkel, who has come under criticism over her government’s generous acceptance of refugees. Germany has taken in more than 890,000 asylum-seekers in the past year, a much higher number than other European nations.
But a backlash has been growing, fueled in part by Islamist terror attacks in Germany and across the continent.
World leaders, including US President Obama and French President Francois Hollande, expressed support for Merkel and the German people.
Before the attack on Monday evening it was a quintessential German Christmas scene at Breitscheidplatz: Trees strung with lights, vendors serving candied fruit and waffles, the smell of gluhwein — German mulled wine — wafting through the cold December air.
American Shandana Durrani was at the market, at the foot of the Keiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, and had stopped to reply to a text message when the truck rammed into the crowd at around 8 pm.
She was lucky to have stopped, she said, as the truck mounted the curb, mowing people and stalls down just 20 feet in front of her, sending everyone “running, scurrying, screaming.”
“I heard some popping and thought maybe there was a guy with a gun,” she told CNN.
“People just started running and dropping their gluhwein.”
De Maiziere said that Christmas markets would be closed Tuesday for a day of mourning. “But to cancel them would be wrong,” he said, adding they would hopefully reopen the following day.
Münch, of the Federal Criminal Office, said that authorities had assessed the likelihood of an attack at Christmas markets recently.
The attack is similar to one in Nice, France, in July, when a truck rammed into a crowd gathered to see Bastille Day fireworks, killing 86 and injuring more than 200 people
.
Terror groups including ISIS and a branch of al Qaeda have encouraged their followers to use vehicles to stage attacks
.
The US and UK governments had warned their citizens of potential security threats in Germany.
The US government had issued a blanket travel warning for Europe
, saying there was “credible information (which) indicates terrorist groups continue plotting possible attacks.”(Frederik Pleitgen
, Angela Dewan
, James Griffiths
and Catherine E. Shoichet
, CNN)
Link: http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/20/europe/berlin-christmas-market-truck/index.html