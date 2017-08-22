ISIS militants attack troops in Lanao town

MARAWI CITY – Local ISIS militants attacked an army base on Tuesday and wounded 4 soldiers in Marantao town near the besieged city of Marawi in the southern Philippine province of Lanao del Sur, reports said.

Reports said some 50 militants were involved in the attack and also targeted the town’s police station. The military spokesperson Captain Jo-ann Petinglay did not report the casualties, but she said one of the attackers was slain in the fighting. The militants attacked the base with automatic rifles and fighting lasted about an hour.

“The gun battle yielded to the death of a terrorist and the recovery of two rocket-propelled grenades, M79 ammunition link for M60 machine gun and an M203 ammunition. The cadaver was retrieved by the operating troops in the area of engagement,” she said without further elaborating.

Despite the attack in Marantao and the fighting in Marawi City, classes at the Mindanao State University opened without any incident. Petinglay said soldiers also tightened checkpoints in the province to preempt any diversionary ploys by the Maute group to disrupt the opening of classes at the Mindanao State University. (Mindanao Examiner)

