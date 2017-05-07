Islamic State claims latest Philippines bombing
DAVAO CITY – The Islamic State has owned for the twin bombings in the Philippine capital that left nearly two dozen casualties in a span of one week.
The latest attack in Manila killed 2 on Saturday when a package being delivered by private courier GrabExpress exploded in Quiapo district. The blast killed the delivery driver and another civilian, Mohamad Bainga, and injured 6 others, including two forensic policemen.
Grab Philippines condemned the bombing. “Grab Philippines condemns perpetration of the bombing on Saturday at Norzagaray Street in Quiapo, Manila. We are deeply saddened the incident took the lives of two civilians, including one of our GrabExpress partners. Our prayers go out to those who perished, and we extend our sympathies and deepest condolences to their loved ones,” it said.
It was not immediately known whop contacted the GrabExpress to deliver the package containing an improvised explosive.
The Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency reported that the group is responsible for the bombing in Manila, saying the latest explosion targeted Shia Rafidah in the capital city.
It also claimed the bombing in Quiapo on April 28 that wounded 14 people. This was also reported by the non-governmental counterterrorism organization, SITE Intelligence Group, and said: “The Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency reported the killing and wounding of 11 Shi’ites with an explosive device in downtown Manila, Philippines.”
Police tried to downplay the attacks and said these were “gang-related”.
Panic also erupted Sunday in Quiapo after a suspicious bag was left abandoned on a busy road, but police said no explosives were found after a remote operated vehicle inspected it. The ROV even ran over twice on the bag and a policeman only wearing Kevlar helmet and bullet proof vest picked up the bag and inspected its contents.
President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly warned that the influence of the Islamic State in the Philippines is the country’s biggest security threat. (Mindanao Examiner)
