You are here: Home » Featured » Jeep overturns, 17 passengers injured in Lamitan City
Jeep overturns, 17 passengers injured in Lamitan City 

Posted: 3:28 pm, April 7, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Over a dozen people were injured after a passenger jeep overturned on Friday in Lamitan City in the southern Philippine province of Basilan, police said.

It said the wounded passengers were rushed to hospital, but their condition were unknown. The jeep was speeding in the village of Campo Uno when the driver lost control of the vehicle and overturned before hitting a tree.

Police are investigating the accident. It said the vehicle was carrying 17 passengers. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
