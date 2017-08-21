We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, August 22, 2017
JRooz Offers Free IELTS / IELTS UKVI Orientation. Know The Basics… 

Posted: 7:48 pm, August 21, 2017 by Desk Man
 
– What is the difference between Regular IELTS and IELTS UKVI?
– Why do I need IELTS and IELTS UKVI?
– How does IELTS and IELTS UKVI work?
– Why choose JROOZ in taking my IELTS / IELTS UKVI review?
 
All attendees get:
 
– P1,000 discount (500 off on exam fee, 500 off review fee)
– Free Diagnostic Exam
– A Chance to win free review
– Slots and discount for IELTS exam fee
 
Contact Us To Reserve Your Slot (Baguio, Cebu, Makati, Davao, Manila) on August 26, 2017.
 
 
Follow link: http://www.jroozreview.com/jrooz-ielts-ielts-ukvi-open-house-august-26-2017/?utm_source=mindanaoexaminer

