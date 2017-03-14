Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson gets props from Luke Walton – LA Times

The Jordan Clarkson-D’Angelo Russell backcourt was a regularity for the Lakers last season, and Russell is interested in seeing how it might look this season.

“If I got the opportunity to play with him now I would rather him have the ball in his hands and me play off the ball,” Russell said. “Usually when we play in the previous times, it’s been me having the ball, him being a shooting guard off the ball. I want to see how if we’re switched around how that goes.”

The Lakers have asked for improvement from Clarkson’s decision-making all season. Earlier this season, Coach Luke Walton showed Clarkson games from earlier in his career when his assist numbers were high in hopes of reviving his desire to have games like that again.

Walton liked how Clarkson handled that in Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

“He was pretty damn good last night,” Walton said Monday. “His passing, everything.”

Walton was asked for his thoughts on when the two guards are on the court together.

“It hasn’t been great, for whatever reason,” Walton said. “It’s obviously another option that’s been discussed. We’re just not there yet.”

Heading into Monday’s game, Ivica Zubac ranked second among NBA rookies in blocks per game with one block per game. He had four blocks against the 76ers, a career high. It was his fifth game with three blocks or more. … The Lakers have used 18 starting lineups this season, nine of them only once. … A large block of Wyoming fans attended Monday’s game, partially to support Larry Nance Jr. Nance, who is the only current NBA player that attended Wyoming, greeted them before the game.(Tania Ganguli)

Link: http://www.latimes.com/sports/lakers/la-sp-lakers-report-20170313-story.html

3,764 total views, 3,764 views today