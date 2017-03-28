We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, March 28, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » London attacker’s wife ‘saddened and shocked’ – ABC News
  • Follow Us!

London attacker’s wife ‘saddened and shocked’ – ABC News 

Posted: 4:13 pm, March 28, 2017 by Desk man

The wife of the man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament last week condemned the attack, saying she is “saddened and shocked.”

In statement released through London police on Tuesday, Khalid Masood’s wife, Rohey Hydara, also said “I express my condolences to the families of the victims that have died, and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured.”

She added: “I would like to request privacy for our family, especially the children, at this difficult time.”

Police believe Masood — a 52-year-old Briton with convictions for violence who had spent several years in Saudi Arabia — acted alone in Wednesday’s knife and car attack. But they are trying to determine whether others helped inspire or direct his actions.(THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Link: http://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/london-attackers-wife-saddened-shocked-46413569

146 total views, 146 views today

You may also like:

Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam still on the run after evading Belgian police raids – The Guardian Pfizer’s $155bn takeover of Allergan set to prompt tax row – The Guardian “Human error” blamed for U.S. airstrike on Doctors Without Borders hospital – CBS News KAIHF launches dialysis center in Makkah – Arab News Canada to push for making sale marijuana legal – BBC News Najib, wife settle libel suit against Taiping MP – The Star Prostate cancer patients report that surgery offers worst outcome on quality of life – CBC News United Airlines defends gate decision to bar girls wearing leggings from flight – The Guardian
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,

Add a Comment