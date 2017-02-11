Maguindanao town official, 3 others arrested in anti-drug sting
COTABATO CITY – Three people, including a town official in Maguindanao province had been arrested in an anti-drug sting in Cotabato City in southern Philippines, officials said Saturday.
Officials said the 44-year old Fatima Baliwan, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, was nabbed along with Norodin Baliwan, 27; Basir Baliwan, 21, and village watchman Anwar Guiamalon, 32, on Friday.
The operation was launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under regional director Bryan Babang, who said that the official is from Northern Kabuntalan town.
Agents seized suspected meth, five mobile phones and an automatic pistol and ammunition from the arrested drug suspects. (Rhoderick Beñez)
