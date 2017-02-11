We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, February 11, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Maguindanao town official, 3 others arrested in anti-drug sting
  • Follow Us!

Maguindanao town official, 3 others arrested in anti-drug sting 

Posted: 10:36 pm, February 11, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Three people, including a town official in Maguindanao province had been arrested in an anti-drug sting in Cotabato City in southern Philippines, officials said Saturday.

Officials said the 44-year old Fatima Baliwan, president of the Association of Barangay Councils, was nabbed along with Norodin Baliwan, 27; Basir Baliwan, 21, and village watchman Anwar Guiamalon, 32, on Friday.

The operation was launched by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency under regional director Bryan Babang, who said that the official is from Northern Kabuntalan town.

Agents seized suspected meth, five mobile phones and an automatic pistol and ammunition from the arrested drug suspects. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

754 total views, 754 views today

You may also like:

Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City Duterte visits wake of slain North Cotabato cop 5 people killed, 4 injured in Zamboanga attack Philippine official’s nephew busted by anti-narcotics agents ARMM inaugurates new town hall Mindanao on heightened alert due to NPA threats Grenade attack hit old hospital building in Basilan province Security forces pursue NPA raiders in Bukidnon
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment