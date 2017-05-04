Maguindanao village official kills drug suspect, wounded in gun fight
COTABATO CITY – A suspected drug pusher was killed in firefight with a village official in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao province in the Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, police said Thursday.
Police said the official, Mohammad Andas, spotted the man acting suspiciously in Simuay village late Tuesday. Andas was about to confront the man when he suddenly pulled out a gun and attack the village official prompting him to retaliate and firefight ensued.
Andas, who is the village treasurer, eventually killed the gunman, whom police later identified as a drug suspect known only by his first name as Tong. The official was also wounded after being shot in the stomach. He was rushed to the hospital, according to the town’s police chief Inspector Tarusan.
Police said that Tong was allegedly a notorious drug pusher. His .45-caliber pistol was recovered by the police. (Rhoderick Beñez)
