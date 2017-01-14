We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, January 14, 2017
Malaysia detains son of Philippine lawmaker 

KIDAPAWAN CITY – The son of a Muslim lawmaker, whose family ruled Cotabato City for many years, was reported to have been detained in Malaysia allegedly violating immigration laws.

According to reports, immigration authorities detained Datu Mohammad Abduljabbar Sema, 26, whose mother Rep. Sandra Sema and father, Muslimen Sema, former Cotabato City mayor and also chairman of a faction of the Moro National Liberation Front, after he tried to enter Malaysia from Thailand in November.

There was no immediate statement from his family, but his father has been among those chosen to sit in the Bangsamoro Transition Commission that will craft a new law that will govern the proposed Muslim homeland in southern Philippines. (Rhoderick Beñez)

