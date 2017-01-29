Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A man under police custody in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines has escaped and possibly stole a weapon belonging to a policeman, officials said on Sunday.

Officials said the 26-year old Jerryver Joe Jamanula disappeared from the Investigation Office where he is being held for failing to pay over P3,000 in beers he ordered from the KTV Bar on Saturday.

The bar’s owner, Kimtang Sariol, said he only wanted Jamanula to pay and requested police to take custody of the man until he is able to raise money and pay his debts, according to Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, the regional police spokesman.

But Alabata said Jamanula escaped from the police office. “The subject person is nowhere to be found inside the investigation office and allegedly even, possibly took the issued firearm of PO1 Almojer Aminulla,” he said.

It was unknown how Jamanula managed to flee from the police custody. (Mindanao Examiner)

