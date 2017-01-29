Man escapes from police custody in Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A man under police custody in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines has escaped and possibly stole a weapon belonging to a policeman, officials said on Sunday.
Officials said the 26-year old Jerryver Joe Jamanula disappeared from the Investigation Office where he is being held for failing to pay over P3,000 in beers he ordered from the KTV Bar on Saturday.
The bar’s owner, Kimtang Sariol, said he only wanted Jamanula to pay and requested police to take custody of the man until he is able to raise money and pay his debts, according to Superintendent Rogelio Alabata, the regional police spokesman.
But Alabata said Jamanula escaped from the police office. “The subject person is nowhere to be found inside the investigation office and allegedly even, possibly took the issued firearm of PO1 Almojer Aminulla,” he said.
It was unknown how Jamanula managed to flee from the police custody. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
63 total views, 63 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Alessandra Marie Chaves Jalandoni
,Alma Marie Chaves
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Camilo Vamenta Chaves
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,Emmanuel Neri Pelaez
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Felino Neri
,Filomeno M. Bautista
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Inc.
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jessica Dingcong
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Joanne Chaves Bautista
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lourdes Chaves Maestrado La Viña
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marcelo Fernan
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Neri-Chaves Clan
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Rufus Bautista Rodriguez
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Superstar Coconut Products Co.
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Tony La Viña
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Vilma May Chaves Cataylo
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo