Man killed, 7 others injured in road mishap in Pagadian City 

Posted: 7:25 pm, May 2, 2017 by Desk Man

PAGADIAN CITY – A 52-year old man was killed and seven other wounded after the motorcycle taxi they were riding rolled over a corner road in Pagadian City in the southern Philippine province of Zamboanga del Sur, police said Tuesday.

Police identified the lone fatality as Andres Manacap, but among the injured were two children – Lovely Keith Albano, 3, and Mae Ann Mancap, 12 – who were rushed to hospital along with the others – Enriquita Albano, 37; Elvin Albano, 39;  Renante Babao, 37;  and Rolando Manacap, 41.

The taxi driver, Roberto Lacasa, 50, also suffered minor injuries and was detained by the police. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
