Man set to marry shot in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – An unidentified assailant shot a man in a daring broad daylight attack Friday in the southern Filipino city of Zamboanga, police said.

Police said the attacker shot Mark Santos shortly after he stepped out of his pickup truck at Don Alfaro Street in the village of Tetuan, just several blocks away from a police station.

Santos was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance and police said it is investigating the motive of the attack. One resident said Santos was due to marry on Saturday. “He is to marry tomorrow. This is sad,” the villager said.

No individual claimed responsibility for the attack. But gun attacks in Zamboanga are not uncommon with killings blamed to hired killers. A police outpost from the nearby Yubenco Mall is also empty and there is no police visibility in the village. (Mindanao Examiner)

