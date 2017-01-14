Man stabbed to death in Davao City, 3 others injured

DAVAO CITY – A person was killed and at least 3 others wounded in a clash Saturday between two groups of young men in Davao City in southern Philippines.

The lone casualty was stabbed several times and his companions, all teenagers, sustained stab wounds and were brought to hospital. Police launched an investigation into the fighting, believed to be gang-related.

Other reports said the two groups were composed motorcycle riders who engaged in drag racing.

Police were searching for the assailants who escaped after stabbing the victims. (Mindanao Examiner)

