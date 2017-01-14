We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, January 14, 2017
Man stabbed to death in Davao City, 3 others injured 

Posted: 9:20 pm, January 14, 2017 by Desk Man

DAVAO CITY – A person was killed and at least 3 others wounded in a clash Saturday between two groups of young men in Davao City in southern Philippines. 

The lone casualty was stabbed several times and his companions, all teenagers, sustained stab wounds and were brought to hospital. Police launched an investigation into the fighting, believed to be gang-related. 

Other reports said the two groups were composed motorcycle riders who engaged in drag racing. 

Police were searching for the assailants who escaped after stabbing the victims. (Mindanao Examiner)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
