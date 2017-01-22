Methane gas explosion in Davao mall
DAVAO CITY – A methane gas explosion ripped through a shopping mall in Davao City, but authorities said there was no report of casualties.
Police said the explosion occurred at Gaisano Mall in Toril district and investigations traced the explosion to a covered septic tank.
The Friday blast caused panic among shoppers who thought an improvised explosive was detonated in the mall.
Mall executives did not issue any statement. (Mindanao Examiner)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
331 total views, 331 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Alessandra Marie Chaves Jalandoni
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,ASEAN 2017
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,business
,Cagayan de Oro
,Cagayan de oro city
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Chali Beach
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,Engineer Camilo Vamenta Chaves
,Entertainment
,ESSCOM
,Featured
,Filomeno M. Bautista
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jessica Dingcong
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Joanne Chaves Bautista
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robredo
,Liceo de Cagayan University
,Lifestyle
,Lourdes Chaves Maestrado La Viña
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Mallberry Suites
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Nadine Lustre
,Neri-Chaves Clan
,Neri-Chaves Clan: A Tale of Southern Nobility
,Neri-Chaves Reunion
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Opinion
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Philippines
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Rodriguez
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Rufus Bautista Rodriguez
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,Tourism
,ufus Bautista Rodriguez
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Vice President Emmanuel Neri Pelaez
,Vice President Emmanuel Neri Pelaez and Ambassador Felino Neri”
,Vilma May Chaves Cataylo
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Visayas TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Washington
,Widodo