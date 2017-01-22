We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, January 22, 2017
Methane gas explosion in Davao mall 

Posted: 5:56 pm, January 22, 2017

DAVAO CITY – A methane gas explosion ripped through a shopping mall in Davao City, but authorities said there was no report of casualties.

Police said the explosion occurred at Gaisano Mall in Toril district and investigations traced the explosion to a covered septic tank.

The Friday blast caused panic among shoppers who thought an improvised explosive was detonated in the mall.

Mall executives did not issue any statement. (Mindanao Examiner)

