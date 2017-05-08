We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Monday, May 8, 2017
Military continues hunt for militants in restive Maguindanao province 

Posted: 10:05 pm, May 8, 2017

COTABATO CITY – Military forces were continuing the hunt for ISIS-affiliate Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters tagged as behind recent roadside bombings that targeted government troops in the troubled province of Maguindanao.

The BIFF admitted that one of its commanders was killed in clashes with soldiers in Datu Salibo and Datu Hofer towns where it attacked two army armoured personnel carriers. The 6th Infantry Division confirmed the weekend bombings and troops also hit suspected BIFF targets, although there was no immediate confirmation whether it had killed or wounded militants.

Maguindanao is one of the most dangerous provinces in the Muslim autonomous region because of the fighting between security and rebel forces. The province is also notorious for its drug problems that even policemen are being targeted for assassinations by syndicates. (With a report from Rhoderick Beñez)

Featured
