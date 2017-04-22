Military forces bomb Maute hideout in Lanao Sur
LANAO DEL SUR – Military forces bombed a suspected hideout of the jihadist Maute group near a stronghold of the separatist Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Lanao del Sur, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.
It was not immediately known if there were casualties in the fresh military offensive in the town of Piagapo where members of the Maute group had been reportedly spotted in the village of Gakap.
The MILF – which has signed an interim peace deal with Manila in 2014 – did not give any statement on the assault or whether it provided intelligence to the military on the jihadist group or helped pinpoint their location.
The Western Mindanao Command confirmed the assault, but officials would not give details of the operation, saying, it could jeopardize the ongoing campaign against the Maute group.
Just last month, security forces also clashed with the militants in Ragayan village in Poona-Bayabao town. (Moh Saaduddin)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,685 total views, 2,685 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Datu ShahBandar
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Featured
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Misamis
,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram
,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Radyo Mindanao
,Ramil Masukat
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sabal
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo