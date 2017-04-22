We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Saturday, April 22, 2017
Military forces bomb Maute hideout in Lanao Sur 

Posted: 11:34 pm, April 22, 2017 by Desk Man

LANAO DEL SUR Military forces bombed a suspected hideout of the jihadist Maute group near a stronghold of the separatist Moro Islamic Liberation Front in Lanao del Sur, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

It was not immediately known if there were casualties in the fresh military offensive in the town of Piagapo where members of the Maute group had been reportedly spotted in the village of Gakap.

The MILF – which has signed an interim peace deal with Manila in 2014 – did not give any statement on the assault or whether it provided intelligence to the military on the jihadist group or helped pinpoint their location.

The Western Mindanao Command confirmed the assault, but officials would not give details of the operation, saying, it could jeopardize the ongoing campaign against the Maute group.

Just last month, security forces also clashed with the militants in Ragayan village in Poona-Bayabao town. (Moh Saaduddin)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
