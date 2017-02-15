Mindanao Regional Peace and Order Councils hold meeting with DILG chief

SULTAN KUDARAT – In a bid to respond to issues affecting peace and order in Southern Philippines, the Mindanao cluster of the Regional Peace and Order Councils (RPOC), comprising of council chairpersons and vice-chairpersons, held its first meeting on Wednesday at the Sultan Kudarat Provincial Capitol in Isulan town.

Major concerns have been discussed in the meeting, including illegal drugs, illegal gambling, terrorism, and insurgency. The meeting was presided by Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno and was also attended by Gov. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Secretary Sueno said the RPOC meeting was aimed at synchronizing measures on how to restrain criminality, or any issue that affects the peace and order situation in Mindanao.

Sultan Kudarat Governor Sultan Pax Mangudadatu who is also the chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council in Region 12, delivered the welcome remarks during the opening of the meeting.

The RPOC chairpersons presented the security situations in their respective regions based on reports from local officials specifically on illegal drugs, illegal gambling, terrorism, and insurgency.

“We want to provide safe and secure atmosphere that is conducive to the region’s residents and investors,” said Gov. Hataman, who took his oath of office as the RPOC chairperson before President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang in January.

Aside from the ARMM, other regions in the Mindanao RPOC cluster are Regions 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); 10 (Northern Mindanao); 11 (Davao Region); 12 (Soccskargen); and 13 (Caraga).

Resource persons from the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines also presented the current peace and order situation on the island as per reports from their field units. Supt. Ireneo Dalogdog talked on illegal drugs and criminality while Maj. Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., of the Western Mindanao Command, discussed insurgency.

The RPOC plays a vital role in maintaining peace and order in every region in the country and keeps the members abreast of the prevailing conditions, issues, and concerns affecting the peace and order in their respective areas of jurisdiction. (Bureau of Public Information)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

406 total views, 406 views today