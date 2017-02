Missile launch a ‘gift’ to honor Kim Jong Il, North Korean source says – CNN News 

While Tokyo, Washington and Beijing say North Korea’s recent missile launch was meant to tweak the country’s rivals, a North Korean government source says its purpose was to honor the birthday of the late Supreme Leader Kim Jong Il.

Asked whether there was any credence to American, Japanese and Chinese assertions — or whether the launch was meant to satisfy military or scientific purposes, or to honor Kim — the source sent a written response to CNN.

It was the “best possible gift for Generalissimo Kim Jong Il on his 75th birthday,” said the source, whom CNN is not naming. Kim died in 2011

The Day of the Shining Star, a two-day celebration of Kim’s birth, is set to begin Thursday. In addition to concerts, fireworks and military displays, North Koreans will flock to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the former leader and his father were laid to rest.

The North Korean response also said the rocket, which began as a submarine-launched ballistic missile, took six months to build and that it was fired with a steep trajectory to ensure the safety of neighboring nations.