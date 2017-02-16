Missile launch a ‘gift’ to honor Kim Jong Il, North Korean source says – CNN News 

According to state-run Korean Central News Agency, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally ordered the launch of the previously unpublicized medium long-range Pukguksong-2 ballistic missile Sunday.

The news agency described the missile as a “Korean style new type strategic weapon system.” It is capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and “evading interception,” KCNA reported.

A US official said the missile traveled 500 kilometers (310 miles) before landing in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea. It was launched from North Pyongan province, the official said.

At least one expert told CNN he believes the data gathered from launching this type of missile would be useful in the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile program.

“Any experience that a launch crew and scientist and technicians can gather from live firing of ballistic missiles is applicable to an ICBM program,” said senior analyst Joseph Bermudez of 38 North, a website dedicated to North Korea analysis. “In addition, any experience that the military can gain from an operational test of a ballistic missile helps it develop experience, skills that are applicable to an ICBM.”

He added, “In order to develop successful ballistic missiles, you have to launch them.”

Besides bolstering ICBM expertise, the launch sent a message domestically that Kim Jong Un has the reins of North Korea firmly in hand, and that the daily sacrifices by the North Korean populous were necessary to counter perceived threats posed by the United States.