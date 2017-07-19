Missing Swiss couple found frozen in Alps after 75 years – CNN News 

An inspector examines the belongings that froze alongside the couple for several decades.

“We spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day,” she said.

Marceline Dumoulin (far right) went missing with her husband in 1942.

But that was the last Monique would see of her parents, whose disappearance left her to care for her young sisters and brothers.

Their mother, a schoolteacher, and father, a shoemaker, likely fell into a crevice of the glacier, where their bodies were preserved.

The Institute of Forensic Medicine will seek to formally identify the bodies, through DNA tests, but the couple’s children are convinced they are their missing parents.

“I can say that after 75 years of waiting this news gives me a deep sense of calm,” Udry-Dumoulin shared . “Now, I know where my parents are.”(Zoha Qamar, CNN)

Link: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/19/europe/swiss-alps-couple-frozen-75-years/index.html