Mum, child drown in Digos river 

Posted: 9:19 pm, May 21, 2017 by Desk Man

KIDAPAWAN CITY – A mother and her six-year old child were killed after they drowned in a river that overflowed due to the continuous rains in southern Philippines, police said Sunday.

Police said the 32-year old mother tried to save her son who was swept away by the strong current, but both of them eventually perished in Ebreo River in the village of Tres de Mayo in Digos City over the weekend.

The woman’s two year daughter was saved. Police said the mother and her child were recovered by rescuers and rushed them to hospital in an effort to revive them, but both were already dead. (Rhoderick Beñez)

