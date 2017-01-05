Muslims, Christians vow strong support to Duterte

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Over 200 delegates from the Muslim autonomous region and Western Mindanao gathered here Thursday for an orientation and membership seminar conducted by the PRD National Volunteers Foundation (PRRDNVF) in partnership with the National Interfaith Council of the Philippines (NICOPHIL) headed by Bishop Ruben O. Lambojon, and Kapatiran Kristiyano at Muslim-Pilipino Nagkakaisa para kay Duterte (KAKAMPI NI DUTERTE) led by Chuck Salapuddin, its Secretary-General, two of the parallel groups that supported the presidential campaign of the former Davao City mayor.

The delegates came all the way from the Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur, including Lamitan and Isabela cities in the autonomous region and Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte.

The seminar was held at the Marcian Business Hotel. Aside from the orientation for the new volunteers for PRRDNVF, the gathering was also intended to promote understanding on different programs of the Duterte administration and to show strong support for President Rodrigo Duterte against any ouster plot by the opposition.

The participating delegates have been selected based on their demonstrated leadership skills and commitment on anti-drug campaign, corruption and criminality as well as terrorism which are the core programs of the Duterte administration.

Organizers said through seminar such as this, the delegates gained a better understanding of various government programs and activities aimed at uplifting the welfare of the Filipino people.

PRRDNVF together with NICOPHIL and KAKAMPI NI DUTERTE have created a professional exchange to increase the delegate’s understanding of the roles of Duterte government in addressing the drug menace in the country and corruption in government.

The seminar, organizers said, is designed to enhance understanding and capabilities for volunteerism among the peace-loving Filipinos, especially the youth by developing a network of leaders and volunteers in Mindanao who overwhelmingly supported and continue to support the presidency of Duterte whatever happens.

Since its organization by NICOPHIL and KAKAMPI NI DUTERTER, the PRRDNVF has enabled over a million current and future volunteers to protect the presidency of Duterte and help government in its anti-drug and corruption campaigns, among others.

PRRDNVF currently operates activities and plans for volunteers not only in Mindanao, but from all over the country.

At the end of the seminar, the participants have endorsed the appointment of civic leader Yusoph Mando to the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) as its Secretary.

Bishop Ruben O. Lambojon, NICOPHIL Chairman and President; and Chandler Salappudin, Secretary General of the KAKAMPI NI DUTERTE, also praised and endorsed Mando.

In a letter dated January 5 and addressed to President Duterte, they said Mando – a native of Basilan and member of the indigenous Yakan tribe – is the most qualified Muslim to head the NCMF as its Secretary.

They said Mando, as a peace advocate, respected businessman and an interfaith leader, “has done it all.”

“In all he does, Brother Mando exemplifies honesty, religious tolerance and public service. Brother Mando will use those sterling qualities to create a better NCMF that is responsive to the needs of the Filipino Muslims and even non-Muslim as well. Brother Mando needs you Mr. President and we, from Mindanao, need Brother Mando,” they said in the signed letter. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

183 total views, 183 views today