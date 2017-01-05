Mysterious radio signal traced to dwarf galaxy 3 billion light-years away – CNN News 

A mysterious signal that has confounded scientists for years has been traced to a spot in the sky more than 3 billion light-years away.

Fast radio bursts were first discovered in 2007, and scientists have been trying to ascertain their origin and cause ever since.

There are currently 18 known FRBs, but they were all detected by non-specialist radio telescopes that were unable to narrow down their origin to a precise location, according to researchers at McGill University

In 2012, scientists at Cornell spotted that one signal just three one-thousandths of a second long — FRB121102 — was repeating sporadically.