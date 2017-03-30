We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, March 30, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Narita Airport to introduce self-service baggage drops – The Japan News
  • Follow Us!

Narita Airport to introduce self-service baggage drops – The Japan News 

Posted: 4:51 pm, March 30, 2017 by Desk man

Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture unveiled Tuesday self-service baggage drop machines for international flights.

Set to be introduced on Thursday, the baggage machines, along with self-check-in devices, are expected to help shorten the average check-in and baggage drop-off time from about 20 minutes to 2-3 minutes.

The first-ever introduction of the automatic baggage drop system for international flight passengers at a Japanese airport comes in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The machines will initially be available to passengers of Air France, Korean Air and two other carriers at the airport’s Terminal 1 North Wing. Similar machines have already been installed for domestic flights at Haneda Airport.(Jiji Press)

Link: http://the-japan-news.com/news/article/0003606397

502 total views, 502 views today

You may also like:

Venezuela and Colombia hold talks over border dispute – Al Jazeera North Korean defector: Kim Jong Un’s days are numbered – CNN Filmmakers who targeted Planned Parenthood face charges – BBC News Texas Executes Man for Fatally Shooting Game Warden – ABC News Zika virus: 6 things to know about the growing outbreak – CBC News Stinging threat for beachgoers – The Star South Sudan’s warring factions declare ceasefire – Al Jazeera Melania Trump plagiarism scandal threatens to overshadow nomination – The Guardian
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, International
Tags: ,,

Add a Comment