Nephew of leader of farmers’ organization shot dead in Davao del Sur 

KIDAPAWAN CITY – Unidentified assailants killed a man in an ambush in Bansalan town in the southern Filipino province of Davao del Sur, his family said Saturday and blamed the military for the attack.

Raymart Arnado was travelling alone on a motorcycle when he was attacked. Arnado, a nephew of Pedro Arnado, leader of a militant farmers’ group called Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, was killed on the spot.

Authorities have linked the slain man to the communist rebel New People’s Army and so is the farmers’ group. The military and police did not give any statement on the killing of Arnado.

Arnado, his family said, was returning home to North Cotabato province when gunmen ambushed him. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the attack. (Rhoderick Beñez)

