No clues on Maguindanao mosque attack? 

Posted: 10:54 pm, April 22, 2017

COTABATO CITY – Police authorities are still facing a blank wall on the grenade attack at a mosque in Maguindanao’s Talayan town that injured 8 people, including two members of a political clan.

The Friday attack Ali Midtimbang, a former mayor in Talayan town, and his son Nathaniel, the incumbent vice mayor of Datu Anggal Midtimbang town; and 6 other people – Tho Kasim, Tho Marcos; Tho Makalangga, Anong Mupak, Sandi Aron and Manap Balumol.

The victims were on their way out of the mosque in Talayan town when one of two motorcycle gunmen tossed the grenade and exploded near the group. The assailants escaped after the attack, according to the police.

Regional Governor Mujiv Hataman also visited Midtimbang in the hospital.

Police were investigating the blast. No individual or group claimed responsibility for the daring attack and police would not say if it was connected to politics or not. The elder Midtimbang ran for governor in the last elections, but lost to Esmael Mangudadatu. (Rhoderick Beñez)

