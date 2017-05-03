North Korea accuses US of provocation after bomber drills – CNN News 

North Korean state news agency KCNA denounced the exercise in typically bombastic terms. “The reckless military provocation is pushing the situation on the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war,” KCNA said.

The latest rhetorical tussle came amid increasing military activity around the Korean peninsula. A US official said the the THAAD missile system was now capable of shooting down a North Korean missile,although it was operating in a limited capacity. The official said thatthe US hopes to install additional units to increase coverage over South Korea.

THAAD was deployed to South Korea by the US in response to North Korea’s increased missile and nuclear tests, but the defense system has drawn sharp opposition from China and Russia, whose territory is within the system’s range.

China again expressed its displeasure Tuesday, urging both sides to “stop the deployment immediately.”

“We will also firmly take necessary measures to safeguard our own interests,” added Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

THAAD is not expected to be fully operational until the end of the year, but US and South Korean officials publicly stressed the need to speed up the deployment of the technology as tensions mounted with Pyongyang.

South Korean Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-kyun said at a briefing last week that equipment, including launchers, combat control stations and radar, had been deployed to the site in North Gyeongsang province and would be imminently operational.

“These things are now in place, so you can connect them to get the operational capability from early on — that’s what ‘within days’ means,” he said.