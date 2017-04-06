Notorious bandit killed, another captured in Zamboanga town
PAGADIAN CITY – Security forces killed a notorious bandit and captured another following a firefight on Thursday in Kabasalan town in the southern Filipino province of Zamboanga Sibugay, an army spokesman said.
Major Richard Enciso, of the 1st Infantry Division, said the fighting erupted in the village called Salipyasin after troops and policemen caught up with the bandit group. The clash killed Samuhong Ahod and soldiers captured Akhmad Dapat who is currently being interrogated by the police.
Enciso said a villager tipped off authorities on the presence of the gunmen. “After a report from a concerned citizen in the village about the presence of the threat group, the army and the police immediately responded and launched a joint law enforcement operation,” he said.
Brigadier General Rolando Bautista, the army commander, said the cooperation of civilians led to the successful operation. “Our ground troops, while upholding the rules of engagement, continue to strengthen the conduct of joint law enforcement operations in Zamboanga Peninsula to contain lawless groups and pre-empt the conduct of atrocities in the province,” he said. (Mindanao Examiner)
