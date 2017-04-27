Nuclear tests will ‘never stop,’ North Korean government official says – CNN News 

A North Korean government official in a rare interview promised his country’s nuclear tests would “never stop” as long as the US continued what they viewed as “acts of aggression.”

“The nuclear test is an important part of our continued efforts to strengthen our nuclear forces,” he said.

“As long as America continues its hostile acts of aggression, we will never stop nuclear and missile tests.”

Sok’s official title is director of North Korea’s Institute of Human Rights at the Academy of Social Sciences, but he was authorized to comment to CNN on all matters.