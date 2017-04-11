Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight – CNN News 

When no one volunteered, the airline was forced into an “involuntary de-boarding situation,” airline spokesman Charlie Hobart said.

United weighs a number of factors to determine which passengers would leave the flight, such as connecting flights and how long the delay will leave the customer at an airport, Hobart said.

United employees explained the situation to the man several times, Hobart said. When he refused they followed Department of Transportation protocol and called local law enforcement to forcibly remove him from the plane.

Passenger Tyler Bridges said the request for volunteers came after everyone had boarded. It was easy to understand why no one responded — it was Sunday night and the next flight was not until the following afternoon, he said.

Bridges said two officers tried to calmly talk the man out of his seat before a third approached him in an aggressive manner. The officer told him he had to get off the plane, and when he resisted, the officer grabbed him out of his seat and carried him out with the other officers.

The man hit his head on an armrest, Bridges said. He yelled that he was a doctor and that he was being profiled for being Chinese. The scene left everyone unsettled, including children who started crying, Bridges said.

“It was pretty shocking that it got to the level that it got to. In part that’s the man’s fault, when the police came on he shouldn’t have resisted, he should have just left. But it was a pretty unbelievable scene with them grabbing him and pulling off,” he said.