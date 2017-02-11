Philippine Marines chief to retire, praises Sulu leadership
Philippine Marines Commandant Major
General Andre Costales with Sulu Governor Toto Tan. Costales thank Tan and other provincial officials, including former governor Sakur Tan and Undersecretary Nabil Tan, of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process during his exit call on Friday, February 10, 2017. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)
SULU – The Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps Major General Andre Costales on Friday thanked Sulu Governor Toto Tan and praised his leadership and support to the soldiers as he prepares to turn over his post to Brigadier General Emmanual Salamat.
Costales is set to retire on February 22 after serving the Philippine Marines for only six months.
He, along with other senior marine officials, met with Tan to thank him and other provincial leaders, including former governor Sakur Tan and Undersecretary Nabil Tan, of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, for their unwavering commitment to peace and development not only in the province, but the whole nation.
In his exit call, Costales said the many peace and development projects of Tan helped the military in its mission to promote unity and patriotism not only among soldiers, but civilians and the community as a whole.
For his part, Tan also thanked Costales and the Philippine Marines for providing safety to the public and security in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region. And for partnering with the provincial and municipal government for many humanitarian projects here.
Costales also headed the security forces in the Kalayaan Island Group in the disputed Spratlys in the South China Sea as commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade. And was an assistant superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy, and superintendent of the Marine Corps Training Center and served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Training of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
He was the deputy of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 that fought Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels during the presidency of Joseph Estrada and earned him a Gold Cross medal in recognition for his gallantry. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
2,009 total views, 341 views today
Tags:
Abu Sayyaf
,Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Alessandra Marie Chaves Jalandoni
,Alma Marie Chaves
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Camilo Vamenta Chaves
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,Emmanuel Neri Pelaez
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Felino Neri
,Filomeno M. Bautista
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jessica Dingcong
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Joanne Chaves Bautista
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lourdes Chaves Maestrado La Viña
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marcelo Fernan
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Misamis
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Neri-Chaves Clan
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,Pompee La Viña
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Rufus Bautista Rodriguez
,Sabah
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Semporma
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Tony La Viña
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Vilma May Chaves Cataylo
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo