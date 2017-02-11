Philippine Marines chief to retire, praises Sulu leadership

SULU – The Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps Major General Andre Costales on Friday thanked Sulu Governor Toto Tan and praised his leadership and support to the soldiers as he prepares to turn over his post to Brigadier General Emmanual Salamat.

Costales is set to retire on February 22 after serving the Philippine Marines for only six months.

He, along with other senior marine officials, met with Tan to thank him and other provincial leaders, including former governor Sakur Tan and Undersecretary Nabil Tan, of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process, for their unwavering commitment to peace and development not only in the province, but the whole nation.

In his exit call, Costales said the many peace and development projects of Tan helped the military in its mission to promote unity and patriotism not only among soldiers, but civilians and the community as a whole.

For his part, Tan also thanked Costales and the Philippine Marines for providing safety to the public and security in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region. And for partnering with the provincial and municipal government for many humanitarian projects here.

Costales also headed the security forces in the Kalayaan Island Group in the disputed Spratlys in the South China Sea as commander of the 3rd Marine Brigade. And was an assistant superintendent of the Philippine Military Academy, and superintendent of the Marine Corps Training Center and served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Education and Training of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

He was the deputy of the Marine Battalion Landing Team 2 that fought Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebels during the presidency of Joseph Estrada and earned him a Gold Cross medal in recognition for his gallantry. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

