Philippine Marines kill notorious Abu Sayyaf leader
SULU – Philippine troops were reported to have killed one of the Abu Sayyaf’s most notorious sub-leaders behind the brutal murders of kidnapped foreigners and Filipinos in a special operation in the southern island of Sulu.
Military reports said members of the Philippine Marine Special Operations Group killed Alhabsi Misaya late Friday in the village of Silangkan in Parang town, a known stronghold of the militant group affiliated with the Islamic State.
Misaya’s body was brought to a military base in Jolo town. The Western Mindanao Command have not release any statement about Misaya’s killing, but one report branded the daring military operation as an “entrapment to neutralize” one of the Abu Sayyaf’s notorious executioners. Other reports said one of Misaya’s aides was behind the killing, however, it was unknown if the execution was in exchange for huge government bounties and amnesty or not.
Misaya was also linked to the spate of terrorism in southern Philippines and cross-border ransom kidnappings in Sabah in Malaysia and attacks on cargo ships off Tawi-Tawi province. He was also behind the beheading of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall in 2016 and seven Filipino workers in Sulu, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.
Both Canadians were kidnapped by 10 gunmen from the resort island of Samal in Davao del Norte province on September 2015 along with Norwegian man Kjartan Sekkingstad and his Filipina girlfriend, Maritess Flor. Both Sekkingstad and Flor had been freed in exchange for huge ransom payoffs. (With a report from Ely Dumaboc.)
