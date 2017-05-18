Philippine Navy secures tanker ship off Zamboanga City
ZAMBOANGA CITY – A Philippine Navy patrol boat has responded Thursday to a call to assist and tanker ship that lost engine power while sailing off Zamboanga City in Mindanao.
The Naval Forces Western Mindanao – under Rear Admiral Rene Medina – said its patrol boat, BRP Felix Apolinario, which was deployed at sea in Zamboanga del Norte province, quickly sailed back to Zamboanga and searched for MT Denise 2 and found the tanker about 4 nautical miles off Colorado Point and stayed within its vicinity until the vessel’s engine had been fixed.
Captain Emilio Peralta, Chelsea’s chief security officer, praised and thanked the Philippine Navy for its immediate response to emergency.
MT Denise 2 is one of the tankers owned and operated by Chelsea Shipping Corporation, whose main office is located in Taguig City in Luzon. Established in 2006, it transport oil, fuel and other liquid cargo all around the Philippines. Currently, it manages a fleet of 10 vessels to transport petroleum products. (Mindanao Examiner)
