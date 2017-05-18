We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, May 18, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Philippine Navy secures tanker ship off Zamboanga City
  • Follow Us!

Philippine Navy secures tanker ship off Zamboanga City 

Posted: 11:30 pm, May 18, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A Philippine Navy patrol boat has responded Thursday to a call to assist and tanker ship that lost engine power while sailing off Zamboanga City in Mindanao.

The Naval Forces Western Mindanao – under Rear Admiral Rene Medina – said its patrol boat, BRP Felix Apolinario, which was deployed at sea in Zamboanga del Norte province, quickly sailed back to Zamboanga and searched for MT Denise 2 and found the tanker about 4 nautical miles off Colorado Point and stayed within its vicinity until the vessel’s engine had been fixed.

Captain Emilio Peralta, Chelsea’s chief security officer, praised and thanked the Philippine Navy for its immediate response to emergency.

MT Denise 2 is one of the tankers owned and operated by Chelsea Shipping Corporation, whose main office is located in Taguig City in Luzon. Established in 2006, it transport oil, fuel and other liquid cargo all around the Philippines. Currently, it manages a fleet of 10 vessels to transport petroleum products. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

807 total views, 807 views today

You may also like:

‘ARMM 2017 Palaro’ kicks off in Maguindanao NPA rebels own up deadly attack in Davao Sur DENR to put up anti-environmental crime task force Sayyaf frees 3 Malaysian sailors Truck sumalpok sa tricyle, 4 patay sa Davao! Rebels free captured policeman in Bukidnon province Gunmen target cops in restive Maguindanao province Troops seize Abu Sayyaf encampant in Basilan province
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment