Philippine official’s nephew busted by anti-narcotics agents
DAVAO CITY – Philippine anti-narcotics agents have arrested Friday a nephew of the country’s peace adviser to President Rodrigo Duterte in a drug sting in Davao City.
John Paul Dureza – whose uncle, Jesus Dureza, is the head of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process – was arrested in his house in Catalunan Pequeño where agents also seized a rifle and ammunition.
Dureza’s companion, John Anthony Huilar, was also taken into custody by members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. Some 15 grams of suspected meth were allegedly recovered by agents in the house.
The government official, who is also a lawyer, said he was embarrassed by the arrest of his nephew.
“I slept early last night only to wake up early to be informed that one of my nephews was arrested by PDEA for drugs. I am of course embarrassed as he is a close relative. But I commend the authorities for enforcing and applying the law without fear or favor. That’s the way this no-nonsense drive of President Duterte should proceed,” he said. (With a report from Rhoderick Beñez.)
