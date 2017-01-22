Philippines investigating disappearance of 3 Indonesian fishermen

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Philippine authorities were investigating reports that 3 Indonesian fishermen may have been abducted off the southern Tawi-Tawi province, officials said Sunday.

Officials, quoting intelligence reports, said the three fishermen went missing this week, but their boat had been recovered near the Sabah border.

It was unknown whether the trio had been seized by pirates or Abu Sayyaf rebels who are actively operating in Tawi-Tawi, one of 5 provinces under the troubled Muslim autonomous region.

Rebels have seized many Malaysian sailors in the area in the past years and the group is still holding for ransom over a dozen seamen, including a group of Vietnamese crewmen of a cargo ship. (Mindanao Examiner)

