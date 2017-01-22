We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Sunday, January 22, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Philippines investigating disappearance of 3 Indonesian fishermen
  • Follow Us!

Philippines investigating disappearance of 3 Indonesian fishermen 

Posted: 6:13 pm, January 22, 2017 by Desk Man

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Philippine authorities were investigating reports that 3 Indonesian fishermen may have been abducted off the southern Tawi-Tawi province, officials said Sunday.

Officials, quoting intelligence reports, said the three fishermen went missing this week, but their boat had been recovered near the Sabah border.

It was unknown whether the trio had been seized by pirates or Abu Sayyaf rebels who are actively operating in Tawi-Tawi, one of 5 provinces under the troubled Muslim autonomous region.

Rebels have seized many Malaysian sailors in the area in the past years and the group is still holding for ransom over a dozen seamen, including a group of Vietnamese crewmen of a cargo ship. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

308 total views, 308 views today

You may also like:

Mga sibilyan nais mag-armas kontra Maute group Rebels raid quarry site in Koronadal City Army soldier killed in clash with jihadists in Philippines Political prisoners held ‘hostage’ by peace talks 4 Filipino fishermen disappear in Celebes Sea, feared abducted Zamboanga man arrested for sexually assaulting dog Sundalo, niratrat sa harapan ng bahay! Body of missing Gingoog teener found
Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
Tags: ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

Add a Comment