PNP-ARMM praises Sulu leadership for ‘unwavering support’ 

Posted: 4:18 pm, February 23, 2017 by Desk Man
Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac poses with Sulu Governor Toto Tan and former Governor Sakur Tan. (Photo by Ahl-franzie Salinas)

SULU – Police authorities in the Muslim autonomous region praised Sulu Governor Toto Tan for his unwavering support to law enforcement efforts and various peace and order programs in the province.

Chief Superintendent Reuben Theodore Sindac, the regional police chief, visited Tan on Wednesday at the Capitol to personally thank him. Sindac was accompanied by Sulu provincial police chief, Superintendent Mario Buyuccan and senior officers when he made his courtesy call.

Sindac – who took over from Chief Superintendent Agripino Javier in December – also met with former Governor Sakur Tan and similarly praised and thanked him for his valuable contribution to peace and development efforts. Municipal mayors and provincial board members were also present during the meeting. (Ahl-franzie Salinas)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post
