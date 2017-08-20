Police arrest man selling homemade explosives in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police seized 300 kilos of ammonium nitrate and dozens of blasting caps in a raid Sunday at a house in the southern Philippine port city of Zamboanga.

The raiders also arrested the occupant of the house, Pagal Aliasan, in the coastal village of Arena Blanco. Police said Aliasan was selling homemade explosives to fishermen and is currently being interrogated to determine whether he is a member of a terror group or not.

An informant tipped off police about Aliasan’s clandestine operation. The 25-year old man admitted purchasing the chemical fertilizer from the black market in Tawi-Tawi, one of 5 provinces under the Muslim autonomous region.

Ammonium nitrate, which is banned in the Philippines, is commonly used as fertilizers, but rebels widely use the chemical as an ingredient in the manufacture of homemade explosives. (Mindanao Examiner)

Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine

Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/

Share Our News

Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper

4,855 total views, 1,409 views today