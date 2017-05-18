We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Thursday, May 18, 2017
You are here: Home » Featured » Police confidential agent slain in Cotabato City
Police confidential agent slain in Cotabato City 

Posted: 9:01 pm, May 18, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Two motorcycle gunmen killed a civilian agent of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Cotabato City in southern Philippines, officials said Thursday.

Officials said Allan Takbir was driving his motorcycle when one of the gunmen shot him along Santos Street in downtown Cotabato late Wednesday. The 32-year old Takbir was killed on the spot.

Police were still investigating the motive of the murder and whether it had something to do with his work as confidential agent of the police unit. (Rhoderick Beñez)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
