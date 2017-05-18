Police confidential agent slain in Cotabato City
COTABATO CITY – Two motorcycle gunmen killed a civilian agent of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Cotabato City in southern Philippines, officials said Thursday.
Officials said Allan Takbir was driving his motorcycle when one of the gunmen shot him along Santos Street in downtown Cotabato late Wednesday. The 32-year old Takbir was killed on the spot.
Police were still investigating the motive of the murder and whether it had something to do with his work as confidential agent of the police unit. (Rhoderick Beñez)
Like Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mindanaoexaminer
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MindanaoExamine
Read Our News on: http://www.mindanaoexaminer.com /http://mindanaoexaminernewspaper.blogspot.com/
Share Our News
Digital Archives: issuu.com/mindanaoexaminernewspaper
1,083 total views, 1,083 views today
Tags:
Aiza Seguera
,Alden and Maine
,Aquino
,ARMM
,ARMM-Heart
,Asia
,Ban Ki-moon
,Bangsamoro Basic Law
,basilan
,BBL
,Beng Climaco
,Benigno Aquino
,Brexit
,Cagayan de Oro
,Canada
,Cannibalism in Philippines
,Caraga
,Celso Tizon
,Central Intelligence Agency
,Charice Pempengco
,CIA
,Communist Party of the Philippines
,Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro
,CPP
,CPP-NPA
,CPP-NPA-NDFP
,Daniel Padilla
,Datu Saudi Ampatuan
,Datu ShahBandar
,Davao City Bombing
,Delfin Lorenzana
,Dipolog
,Donald Trump
,Du30
,Duterte
,Edgar Matobato
,ESSCOM
,FAO
,Featured
,Food and Agricultural Organization
,Hadar Hajiri
,Headlines
,Health Organization of Mindanao
,Hilary Clinto
,Hilary Clinton
,HOM
,Hugpong Federal Movement
,Iglesia ni Cristo
,Indonesia
,ISIS
,Jadine
,Jakarta
,Japan
,Jesus Dureza
,Jesus Miracle Crusade
,Kathryn Bernardo
,Khilafa Islamiya Movement
,Kivlan Zein
,Kjartan Sekkingstad
,Kris Aquino
,Lanao del Norte
,Lanao Norte
,Lanao Sur
,Leila de Lima
,Leni Robdredo
,Leni Robredo
,Lucky and Angel Locsin
,Luzon
,Maguindanao
,Malaysia
,Marawi
,Marian Rivera
,Maute
,Mayor Samsudin Dimaukom
,Michael Meiring
,Middle East
,MILF
,Mindanao
,Mindanao Examiner Podcast
,Mindanao Number 1 Newspaper
,Mindanao Post TAGS: Abu Sayyaf
,Misamis
,Mohammad Venizar Julkarnain Jainal Abirin
,Moro Islamic Liberation Front
,Muedzul-Lail Tan Kiram
,Muizuddin Jainal Abirin Bahjin
,Mujiv Hataman
,Murad Ebrahim
,Myrna Jo Henry
,Nadine Lustre
,Norway
,NSA
,Nur Misuari
,OFWs
,Ozamis
,Pagadian
,Paolo Duterte
,Pentagon
,Philippine media
,putin
,Radio Mindanao
,Radyo Mindanao
,Ramil Masukat
,Rodrigo Duterte
,Royal Council of the Sulu Sultanate
,Sabah
,Sabal
,Sakur Tan
,Salvador Panelo
,Samal Island
,Sasa Wharf
,Saudi Arabia
,Siegfried Red
,State of lawless Violence
,Sultan of Sulu
,Sultans Ibrahim Bahjin
,Sulu
,Syria
,Tawi-Tawi
,The Mindanao Examiner Regional Newspaper
,Totoh Tan
,UK
,UNICEF
,United Nations
,US
,US Embassy
,US forces
,Vic Sotto
,Vice Ganda
,Virgilio dela Cruz
,Visayas
,Washington
,Widodo