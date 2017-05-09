We write the truth, without fear or favor, to bring you the news and images from Southern Philippines|Tuesday, May 9, 2017
Police hunt down shooters of Davao man 

Posted: 10:24 pm, May 9, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Police were hunting 2 criminals who shot dead a man and stole his motorcycle in Kabacan town in North Cotabato province.

Police identified the victim as John Carl Genabe, a native of Davao City. Genabe’s companion Rene Jeston Palao, of Kabacan town, managed to escape and reported the shooting to the police.

Palao said the shooters were also known to Genabe and he identified the duo as Bryan Palao and Mama Guiamandal. Palao said the duo shot Genabe and stole the motorcycle.

Senior Inspector Ronnie Cordero, the town’s police chief, said they were investigating the incident. (Rhoderick Beñez)

