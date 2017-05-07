Police hunt woman who killed newly-born child
COTABATO CITY – Police were searching Sunday for a woman who killed her newly-born child and abandoned the baby in a restroom of a bus terminal in Kidapawan City in South Cotabato province in Mindanao.
Police said the lifeless body of the child was discovered inside a trash bin by an employee of the Yellow Bus Line – a ball of napkins still tucked inside the baby’s mouth that suffocated the infant. The woman’s identity is still unknown, but police said it would review the footage of a security camera at the terminal to determine who was responsible for the killing.
The body of the child was brought to a morgue while police continue its hunt for the mother. (Rhoderick Beñez.)
