Police hunt woman who killed newly-born child 

Posted: 10:51 pm, May 7, 2017 by Desk Man

COTABATO CITY – Police were searching Sunday for a woman who killed her newly-born child and abandoned the baby in a restroom of a bus terminal in Kidapawan City in South Cotabato province in Mindanao.

Police said the lifeless body of the child was discovered inside a trash bin by an employee of the Yellow Bus Line – a ball of napkins still tucked inside the baby’s mouth that suffocated the infant. The woman’s identity is still unknown, but police said it would review the footage of a security camera at the terminal to determine who was responsible for the killing.

The body of the child was brought to a morgue while police continue its hunt for the mother. (Rhoderick Beñez.)

Posted in:  Featured, Headlines, Mindanao Post, Police Files
