Police kill alleged drug pusher in Maguindanao province
KIDAPAWAN CITY – Police killed a notorious drug pusher following a firefight before sunrise Saturday in Parang town in Maguindanao province in southern Philippines, officials said.
Officials said Osmena Ayob Angki opened fire on policemen who were trying to serve a warrant for his arrest on drug charges and sparking a firefight in the village of Macasendeg. There was no casualties on the side of the police.
Policemen also recovered a shot gun and dynamites, including 3 packets of suspected crystal meth from Angki’s hideout. Four of Angki’s followers managed to escape.
On Friday, policemen and anti-narcotics agents also arrested 2 suspected drug pushers in the town of Lambayong in Sultan Kudarat province, according to Senior Superintendent Raul Supiter, the provincial police chief. He identified the duo as Totak Makadendig and Jojo Kansi, who are followers of slain drug pusher Pendaliday.
Lawmen seized a shot gun and a rifle, including crystal meth from the two men. (Rhoderick Beñez)
