Poll watchdog demands resignation of COMELEC boss

LANAO DEL SUR – Poll watchdog Kontra Daya demanded the resignation of Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista for allegedly failing protect voters’ data following a breach a COMELEC office in Wao town.

It said a computer containing sensitive voters’ information was allegedly stolen in January and that COMELEC officials admitted that it took two weeks to submit a report regarding the break-in.

“The COMELEC’s fresh start should be in the form COMELEC chairman Andres Bautista’s resignation after he has miserably failed to provide the necessary means to protect voters’ data.”

“Prior to the break-in at the Wao office, the COMELEC website was hacked and sensitive voter information like addresses and passport numbers were made publicly available by hackers weeks before the May 2016 elections,” it said in a statement sent to the regional newspaper Mindanao Examiner.

It said the 2016 COMELEC data breach was initially reported by TrendMicro as early as April 6, but it was publicly confirmed by COMELEC only 15 days after.

“Indeed, the Wao break-in highlights anew the brazen incompetence of the COMELEC leadership and it is high time that Bautista resign,” said Kontra Daya which is composed of members of the academe and religious groups, information technology professionals, and concerned citizens.

There was no immediate reaction from Bautista on the allegations of Kontra Daya. (Mindanao Examiner)

